Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $10.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $418.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.88. The company has a market capitalization of $437.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

