Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 142058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

