Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 8.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 40,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,366,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 450,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

