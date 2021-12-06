Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $164.21

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.21, but opened at $153.76. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $157.77, with a volume of 38,357 shares traded.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,554. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

