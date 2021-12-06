Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $950.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.40.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $42.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $972.70. The company had a trading volume of 609,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $976.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $988.31 and its 200-day moving average is $785.66. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.