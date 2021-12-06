Essex LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

EMR stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

