Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 722,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350,955. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

