General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,430 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 627,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,282,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

