Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bruker also reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $4,695,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

