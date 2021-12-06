FitLife Brands (FTLF) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS: FTLF) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FitLife Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 230 620 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 47.93%. Given FitLife Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million $8.71 million 5.58 FitLife Brands Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.23

FitLife Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18% FitLife Brands Competitors -177.55% -66.19% -12.94%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

