YIELD App Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367,739.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $367,739.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 138,743,220 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

