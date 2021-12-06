Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY remained flat at $$7.36 during trading on Monday. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.