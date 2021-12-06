Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY remained flat at $$7.36 during trading on Monday. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.
About Halfords Group
