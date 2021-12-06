Analyzing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scholar Rock and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 57.07 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.34 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Risk and Volatility

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scholar Rock and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.69%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.