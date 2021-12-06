Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $802.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.94. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

