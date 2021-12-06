Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.53 ($36.54).

Shares of EVK stock remained flat at $€26.79 ($30.10) during trading hours on Monday. 492,738 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.36. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

