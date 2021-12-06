Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €240.00 ($269.66) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($275.28) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €232.00 ($260.67).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV traded up €1.08 ($1.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €198.38 ($222.90). 1,477,409 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €204.31.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.