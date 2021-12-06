Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $41.64

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $38.15. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 67,689 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,065,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

