Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $41.64

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $38.15. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 67,689 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 4.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,065,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
