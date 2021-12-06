Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €18.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKA. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.57 ($14.12).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.39 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €9.30 ($10.45). The company had a trading volume of 3,629,279 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.05. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

