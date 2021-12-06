Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $15.70. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

