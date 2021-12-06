Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) dropped 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 74,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Immunocore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Immunocore by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.