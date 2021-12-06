Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,149. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

