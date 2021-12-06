Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $40.65 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 346,386 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

