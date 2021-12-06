Parkside Investments LLC Invests $849,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,611.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 116,494 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 658,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 314,665 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 279,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

F stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,489,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

