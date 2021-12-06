United Bank Purchases Shares of 984 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 984 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

ADBE stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $619.40. 46,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,459. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $295.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

