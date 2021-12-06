Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 16,651 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,659,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

