GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 93,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,422,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in GAP by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

