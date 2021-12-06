S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $111.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

