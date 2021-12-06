PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 536,035 shares.The stock last traded at $46.73 and had previously closed at $45.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

