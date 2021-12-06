Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. 328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. FMR LLC raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 884,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 511,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 385.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 462,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,786,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

