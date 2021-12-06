Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

