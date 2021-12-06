Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 876 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

