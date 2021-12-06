Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $108.33. 31,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,513. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

