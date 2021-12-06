$351.25 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $351.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.75 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.43. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

