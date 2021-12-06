797 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.11. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,851. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

