Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.43. 64,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.