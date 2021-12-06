BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BKCC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,044. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $317.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

