aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,272. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 527,275 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 302.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

