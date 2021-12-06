0x Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $705.40 million and approximately $87.92 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

