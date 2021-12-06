Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,242,850. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

