Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

11/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific, which is likely to acquire Kansas City Southern next year, is suffering due to the escalation in operating expenses (up 8% in the first nine months of 2021). With fuel costs increasing as oil prices move north, operating expenses are likely to be high in fourth-quarter 2021 too. This is likely to hurt the bottom line. Elevated capital expenses are likely to play spoilsport as well. The company's decision to trim its volume growth outlook for 2021 does not bode well. However, improvement in freight revenues owing to the gradual recovery in freight-market conditions is impressive. We are also encouraged by the company’s decision to pay dividends even in the current uncertain scenario. Evidently, the company paid dividends worth C$380 million in the first nine months of 2021, up 12.1% from the comparable period of 2020.”

10/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CP traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 223,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

