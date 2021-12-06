Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $13.80 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.38 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

