M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $15.78 on Monday, reaching $291.15. 945,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,082,344. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $727.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

