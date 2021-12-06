Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 218,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

