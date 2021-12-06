Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $205.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

