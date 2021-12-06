Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $285.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.71 and its 200-day moving average is $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock worth $145,105,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

