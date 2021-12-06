Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

