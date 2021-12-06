Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.45 Million

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $461.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.48 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.84. 9,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

