Blackmoon (BMC) Market Cap Tops $2.55 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.



Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

