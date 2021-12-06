Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.63

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $15.56. Annexon shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

ANNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Annexon alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.