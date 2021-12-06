Zacks Investment Research Upgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Hold

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of B&G Foods have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. Although earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, sales grew year over year and surpassed the consensus mark in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from continued demand for its products as consumers are cooking and baking at home. For fiscal 2021, management expects persistent solid demand for its products compared with pre-pandemic levels. Strategic acquisitions and higher e-commerce retail sales also bode well. However, dismal gross margins stemming from higher-than-anticipated input cost inflation led to year over year earnings decline. Management expects input cost inflation to be higher in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. Also, supply chain issues, including a shortfall in packaging materials and freight delays remain concerns.”

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BGS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 9,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,197. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

